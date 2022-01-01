You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) - 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 70 against 66 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

46% sharper screen – 250 versus 171 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2022) Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (101.8 vs 112.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm

12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches 297.94 x 220.47 x 17.0 mm

11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 657 cm2 (101.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~80.4% Side bezels 7.9 mm 3.6 mm Colors Gray White, Black, Blue Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 42.3 dB

Display 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 Size 14.5 inches 13.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 250 ppi 171 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1280 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1500:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) 400 nits Spectre x360 13 (2022) +150% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 66 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 100 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 263 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) +127% 3.195 TFLOPS Spectre x360 13 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 82 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 12.5 x 7.4 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.