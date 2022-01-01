Home > Laptop comparison > Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) or IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) vs IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)

64 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
VS
48 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 70 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) and IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 3.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 70 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 77% sharper screen – 250 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (112.7 vs 129.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
vs
IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm
12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches		 357.4 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm
14.07 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches
Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 833 cm2 (129.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~80.6%
Side bezels 7.9 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 160°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 43 dB

Display

Size 14.5 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 250 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1294:1
sRGB color space 100% 63.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 48.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 48.2%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 300 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 16 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz -
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) +13%
3.195 TFLOPS
IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 74 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
2. Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) and Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
3. Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) and Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
4. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
5. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) and IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
6. Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) and IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
7. Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) and IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
8. LG Gram 15 (2021) and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) and Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский