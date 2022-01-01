You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce MX450 2GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 70 against 56.5 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

32% sharper screen – 250 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) Display has support for touch input

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) Dimensions 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm

12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches 312.2 x 221 x 15.9-17.9 mm

12.29 x 8.7 x 0.63-0.7 inches Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 690 cm2 (106.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~82.4% Side bezels 7.9 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 45.5 dB

Display 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 14.5 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 250 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1412:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.5% Adobe RGB profile - 74.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 72.2% Response time - 40 ms Max. brightness Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) +33% 400 nits IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 56.5 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 376 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce MX450 2GB Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz - GPU boost clock 1560 MHz - FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) +13% 3.195 TFLOPS IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 76.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 7.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.