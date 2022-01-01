Home > Laptop comparison > Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) or Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (112.7 vs 146.3 square inches)
  • 32% sharper screen – 250 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 188-256% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 99.9 against 70 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
vs
Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm
12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches		 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches
Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~78.7%
Side bezels 7.9 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14.5 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 250 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 100 W 230 / 300 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1489 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 2250 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 10 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 160 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2304
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64
GPU performance
Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
3.195 TFLOPS
Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +341%
14.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 -
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

