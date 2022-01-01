Home > Laptop comparison > Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) or Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) vs Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

66 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
VS
64 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 70 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) and Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 76% sharper screen – 250 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (112.7 vs 142 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 95-129% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
vs
Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
Dimensions 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm
12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches		 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches
Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~81.1%
Side bezels 7.9 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14.5 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 250 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 100 W 170 / 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 -
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 or Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
2. Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
3. Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) or Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
4. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
5. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) or Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
6. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) or Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский