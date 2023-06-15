Home > Laptop comparison > Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) or Vostro 5630 – what's better?

Lenovo Slim 7i (14", Gen 8) vs Dell Vostro 5630

60 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
VS
48 out of 100
Dell Vostro 5630
Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
Dell Vostro 5630
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1880
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) and Dell Vostro 5630 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 65 against 54 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 73% sharper screen – 246 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (106.9 vs 139.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5630
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
vs
Vostro 5630

Case

Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 221 x 14.9 mm
12.28 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches		 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-17.95 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.71 inches
Area 690 cm2 (106.8 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~82.6%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 246 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1880 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) +60%
400 nits
Vostro 5630
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 187 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
1.41 TFLOPS
Vostro 5630
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
