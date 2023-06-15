You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1880 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 221 x 14.9 mm

12.28 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-17.95 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.71 inches Area 690 cm2 (106.8 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~82.6% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.1 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2880 x 1880 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 246 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1880 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 800:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) +60% 400 nits Vostro 5630 250 nits

Battery Capacity 65 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 15 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 187 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) 1.41 TFLOPS Vostro 5630 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.