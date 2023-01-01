Home > Laptop comparison > Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) or EliteBook 645 G9 – what's better?

Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) vs HP EliteBook 645 G9

57 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
VS
48 out of 100
HP EliteBook 645 G9
Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
HP EliteBook 645 G9
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) and HP EliteBook 645 G9 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 60 against 42.7 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • 45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 645 G9
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
vs
EliteBook 645 G9

Case

Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 221 x 14.9 mm
12.28 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches		 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches
Area 690 cm2 (106.8 inches2) 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~82.5%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 10.2 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 32 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED TFT VA
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 500:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness
Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) +60%
400 nits
EliteBook 645 G9
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 187 grams 269 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 11.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8):
    - Also known as "Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8"
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

