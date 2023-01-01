You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1880 - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (106.9 vs 138.6 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (106.9 vs 138.6 square inches) 30% sharper screen – 246 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

30% sharper screen – 246 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 75 against 65 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 221 x 14.9 mm

12.28 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches Area 690 cm2 (106.8 inches2) 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~83.1% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.7 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 2

Display 2880 x 1880 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 246 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1880 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) +14% 400 nits IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 65 Wh 75 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 100 / 135 W Weigh of AC adapter 187 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) 1.41 TFLOPS IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) +127% 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No -

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7): - Only configurations with discrete graphics have a separate charging port.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.