Home > Laptop comparison > Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) or IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) – what's better?

Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) vs IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)

60 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
VS
54 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16
Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1880
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) and IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (106.9 vs 138.6 square inches)
  • 30% sharper screen – 246 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 75 against 65 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
vs
IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)

Case

Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 221 x 14.9 mm
12.28 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches		 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches
Area 690 cm2 (106.8 inches2) 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~83.1%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 246 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1880 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 100 / 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter 187 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No -

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7):
    - Only configurations with discrete graphics have a separate charging port.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
2. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) or Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
3. Dell XPS 13 9315 or Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
4. Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) or Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
5. Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8) or Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) or Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
7. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") or Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
8. LG Gram 14 (2023) or Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
9. LG Gram Style 14" (2023) or Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) and Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский