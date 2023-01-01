Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) vs IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (106.9 vs 138.6 square inches)
- 30% sharper screen – 246 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)
- Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 75 against 65 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312 x 221 x 14.9 mm
12.28 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches
|356 x 251 x 16.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|690 cm2 (106.8 inches2)
|894 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~83.1%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|246 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1880 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|100 / 135 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|187 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1608
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) +27%
9427
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1560
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) +15%
10704
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|-
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7):
- Only configurations with discrete graphics have a separate charging port.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
