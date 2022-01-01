You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 300.98 x 206.03 x 14.8 mm

11.85 x 8.11 x 0.58 inches 309.8 x 213.3 x 14.9 mm

12.2 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches Area 620 cm2 (96.1 inches2) 661 cm2 (102.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~81.7% Side bezels 7.2 mm 0 mm Colors Gray Black, Gold Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2560 x 1440 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi 210 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel) +33% 400 nits Swift 5 (SF514-56) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 0 Wh Full charging time 2:15 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 320 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24 GPU performance Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS Swift 5 (SF514-56) +20% 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

