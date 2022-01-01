You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Apple M1 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 58.2 against 50 watt-hours

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 300.98 x 206.03 x 14.8 mm

11.85 x 8.11 x 0.58 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 620 cm2 (96.1 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~79.4% Side bezels 7.2 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM Noise level - 41.9 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1759:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.3% Response time - 36 ms Max. brightness Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel) 400 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 58.2 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 W 61 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 320 gramm 275 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +84% 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 77.5 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.