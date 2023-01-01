You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 3024 x 1964 CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs) Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (96.1 vs 107.1 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 70 against 50 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 70 against 50 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 300.98 x 206.03 x 14.8 mm

11.85 x 8.11 x 0.58 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 620 cm2 (96.1 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~84.6% Side bezels 7.2 mm 3.4 mm Colors White, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) 41.9 dB 47.5 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 3024 x 1964 Size 13.3 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz PPI 227 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8) 400 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 187 grams 274 / 272 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 15 W 35 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1398 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 76 GPU performance Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8) 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +382% 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79.8 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

Further details Notes on MacBook Pro 14 (2023): - The base model features a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, as opposed to the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, making it about 15% slower in multi-core tests. - The base model with a 512 GB SSD uses a single-channel SSD. Versions with 1 TB or larger have faster dual-channel SSD modules.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.