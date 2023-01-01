Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8) vs Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (96.1 vs 112.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 70 against 50 watt-hours
- Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|0.96 kg (2.12 lbs)
|1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
|Dimensions
|300.98 x 206.03 x 14.8 mm
11.85 x 8.11 x 0.58 inches
|321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm
12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|620 cm2 (96.1 inches2)
|726 cm2 (112.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.7%
|~84%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|41.9 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|227 ppi
|234 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 / 100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|187 grams
|390 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1703
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11619
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1789
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13796
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|40
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
6.42 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|79.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023):
- Includes USB-A to RJ45 gigabit ethernet adapter in the box.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
