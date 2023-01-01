You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 50 Wh - 64 Wh 97 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i5 13600H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13800H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - RTX A500 Mobile 4GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 830 grams less (around 1.83 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 830 grams less (around 1.83 lbs) Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (96.1 vs 129.4 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Precision 3581 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 64 against 50 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 64 against 50 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 300.98 x 206.03 x 14.8 mm

11.85 x 8.11 x 0.58 inches 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.7-24.7 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.97 inches Area 620 cm2 (96.1 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~80.4% Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.2 mm Colors White, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) 41.9 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 800:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8) 400 nits Precision 3581 400 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 64 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Full charging time 2:15 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 W 100 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 187 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RTX A500 Mobile 4GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 832 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1537 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8) 1.41 TFLOPS Precision 3581 +311% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 79.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.