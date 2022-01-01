Home > Laptop comparison > Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel) or XPS 15 9520 (2022) – what's better?

Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel) vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)

58 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel)
VS
63 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel)
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 50 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 880 grams less (around 1.94 lbs)
  • 57% sharper screen – 227 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (96.1 vs 122.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS
  • Around 89% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 50 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel)
vs
XPS 15 9520 (2022)

Case

Weight 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 300.98 x 206.03 x 14.8 mm
11.85 x 8.11 x 0.58 inches		 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
Area 620 cm2 (96.1 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~89%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 41.9 dB 44.6 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:15 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 187 gramm 429 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel)
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +255%
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 79.8 dB 83.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
