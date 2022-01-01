Home > Laptop comparison > Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel) or Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel) vs Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)

58 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel)
VS
64 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel)
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 50 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel) and Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1090 grams less (around 2.4 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 60% sharper screen – 227 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (96.1 vs 142 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 460-627% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 90 Hz
  • Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 71 against 50 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel)
vs
Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)

Case

Weight 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs) 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs)
Dimensions 300.98 x 206.03 x 14.8 mm
11.85 x 8.11 x 0.58 inches		 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches
Area 620 cm2 (96.1 inches2) 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~81.1%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 41.9 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:15 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 65 W 135 / 170 / 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 187 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1800 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1975 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 79.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
