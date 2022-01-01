You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Battery 50 Wh - 71 Wh 99.9 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1090 grams less (around 2.4 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

60% sharper screen – 227 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (96.1 vs 142 square inches)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 460-627% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 90 Hz

Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 71 against 50 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs) 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) Dimensions 300.98 x 206.03 x 14.8 mm

11.85 x 8.11 x 0.58 inches 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm

14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches Area 620 cm2 (96.1 inches2) 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~81.1% Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.5 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 41.9 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 13.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 165 Hz PPI 227 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel) +14% 400 nits Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 71 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time 2:15 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 65 W 135 / 170 / 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 187 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1800 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1975 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 64 GPU performance Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +836% 13.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 24 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 79.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

