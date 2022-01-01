Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel) vs Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1090 grams less (around 2.4 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 60% sharper screen – 227 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (96.1 vs 142 square inches)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 460-627% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 90 Hz
- Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 71 against 50 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|0.96 kg (2.12 lbs)
|2.05 kg (4.52 lbs)
|Dimensions
|300.98 x 206.03 x 14.8 mm
11.85 x 8.11 x 0.58 inches
|357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|620 cm2 (96.1 inches2)
|916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.7%
|~81.1%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|41.9 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|227 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|135 / 170 / 230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|187 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1526
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8088
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1489
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10359
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1800 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1975 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|13.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|128
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|64
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
13.2 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|24 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|79.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1