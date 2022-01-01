Home > Laptop comparison > Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel) or Slim 7 (16” AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel) vs Slim 7 (16” AMD)

58 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel)
VS
60 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 7 (16” AMD)
Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel)
Lenovo Slim 7 (16” AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel) and Slim 7 (16” AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1140 grams less (around 2.51 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (96.1 vs 136.9 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 (16” AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
  • Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 75 against 50 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel)
vs
Slim 7 (16” AMD)

Case

Weight 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 300.98 x 206.03 x 14.8 mm
11.85 x 8.11 x 0.58 inches		 356.8 x 247.4 x 17.4 mm
14.05 x 9.74 x 0.69 inches
Area 620 cm2 (96.1 inches2) 883 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~84.1%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 41.9 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:15 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 W 100 / 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter 187 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel)
1.41 TFLOPS
Slim 7 (16” AMD) +355%
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) or Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel)
2. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) or Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel)
3. Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) or Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel)
4. Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) or Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel)
5. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or Slim 7 (16” AMD)
6. XPS 17 9720 (2022) or Slim 7 (16” AMD)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Slim 7 (16” AMD) and 7i Carbon (13” Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский