You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS RAM - 8GB 16GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1140 grams less (around 2.51 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (96.1 vs 136.9 square inches)

20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 (16” AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS

Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 75 against 50 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 300.98 x 206.03 x 14.8 mm

11.85 x 8.11 x 0.58 inches 356.8 x 247.4 x 17.4 mm

14.05 x 9.74 x 0.69 inches Area 620 cm2 (96.1 inches2) 883 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~84.1% Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.1 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 41.9 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 13.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel) 400 nits Slim 7 (16” AMD) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 75 Wh Full charging time 2:15 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 W 100 / 135 W Weigh of AC adapter 187 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS Slim 7 (16” AMD) +355% 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.