You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2880 x 1880 CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8) Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (96.1 vs 106.9 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i (14", Gen 8) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz

Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 65 against 50 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Case Weight 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) Dimensions 300.98 x 206.03 x 14.8 mm

11.85 x 8.11 x 0.58 inches 312 x 221 x 14.9 mm

12.28 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches Area 620 cm2 (96.1 inches2) 690 cm2 (106.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~82.4% Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.3 mm Colors White, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 41.9 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2880 x 1880 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz PPI 227 ppi 246 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1880 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8) 400 nits Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 65 Wh Full charging time 2:15 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 187 grams 187 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8) 1.41 TFLOPS Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

