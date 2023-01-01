Home > Laptop comparison > Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8) or Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) – what's better?

Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8) vs 7i (14”, Gen 8)

58 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13
VS
60 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8)
Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2880 x 1880
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8) and 7i (14”, Gen 8) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (96.1 vs 106.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 65 against 50 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8)
vs
Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)

Case

Weight 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
Dimensions 300.98 x 206.03 x 14.8 mm
11.85 x 8.11 x 0.58 inches		 312 x 221 x 14.9 mm
12.28 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches
Area 620 cm2 (96.1 inches2) 690 cm2 (106.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~82.4%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.3 mm
Colors White, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 41.9 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 246 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1880 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:15 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 187 grams 187 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

