Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14” Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 70 against 55 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

48% sharper screen – 250 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (91.1 vs 112.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm

12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm

11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~88.6% Side bezels 7.9 mm 3.3 mm Colors Gray, Blue Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 14.5 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 250 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1500:1 2000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Slim 7i Pro X (14” Intel) 400 nits XPS 13 Plus 9320 +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 55 Wh Voltage - 11.55 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 100 W 60 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance Slim 7i Pro X (14” Intel) +127% 3.195 TFLOPS XPS 13 Plus 9320 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 11.2 x 6.4 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.