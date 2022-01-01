You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB - Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14” Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (112.7 vs 146.3 square inches)

32% sharper screen – 250 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Can run popular games at about 188-256% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 99.9 against 70 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm

12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~78.7% Side bezels 7.9 mm 6.8 mm Colors Gray, Blue Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 2

Display 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Size 14.5 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz PPI 250 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1500:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Slim 7i Pro X (14” Intel) 400 nits Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time - 1:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 100 W 230 / 300 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1489 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 2250 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 10 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 160 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2304 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance Slim 7i Pro X (14” Intel) 3.195 TFLOPS Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +341% 14.1 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 - Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

