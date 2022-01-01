You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Battery 70 Wh - 71 Wh 99.9 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14” Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

76% sharper screen – 250 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (112.7 vs 142 square inches)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 95-129% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) Dimensions 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm

12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm

14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~81.1% Side bezels 7.9 mm 6.5 mm Colors Gray, Blue Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2

Display 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 14.5 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz PPI 250 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1500:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Slim 7i Pro X (14” Intel) +14% 400 nits Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 71 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 100 W 170 / 230 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP - 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Slim 7i Pro X (14” Intel) 3.195 TFLOPS Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +172% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 24 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 - Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.