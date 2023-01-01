Home > Laptop comparison > Slim 7i Pro X (14″) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) – what's better?

Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14″) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

64 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14″)
VS
69 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14″)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14″) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14″)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 54% sharper screen – 250 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 141-193% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim 7i Pro X (14″)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm
12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches
Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~80.2%
Side bezels 7.9 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 50.4 dB 45 dB

Display

Size 14.5 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 250 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1483:1 1041:1
sRGB color space 92.1% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 67.7% 86.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.7% 98.5%
Response time 29 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 411 grams 730 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 100 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1700 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 2000 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64
GPU performance
Slim 7i Pro X (14″)
3.195 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +257%
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 71.8 dB 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
