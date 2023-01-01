Home > Laptop comparison > Slim 7i Pro X (14″) or Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14″) vs Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)

64 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14″)
VS
62 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14″)
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14″) and Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14″)
  • Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim 7i Pro X (14″)
vs
Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm
12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches		 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm
12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches
Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~83.9%
Side bezels 7.9 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 50.4 dB 47.7 dB

Display

Size 14.5 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 250 ppi 250 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1483:1 1500:1
sRGB color space 92.1% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 67.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.7% -
Response time 29 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 411 grams 411 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 55 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 71.8 dB 77.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 13.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14″) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
2. Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14″) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
3. Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14″) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
4. Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14″) and Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
5. Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14″) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
6. Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
7. Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
8. Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
9. Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) and 7i Pro X (14” Intel)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) and 7i Pro X (14″) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский