Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)

60 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”)
45 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”)
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 75 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (104.6 vs 133.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”)
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-57)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.77 kg (3.9 lbs)
Dimensions 315 x 214.4 x 14.9 mm
12.4 x 8.44 x 0.59 inches		 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches
Area 675 cm2 (104.7 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.2% ~77.8%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gold Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 100000:1 1400:1
sRGB color space 125% 51%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time - 28 ms
Max. brightness
Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) +60%
400 nits
Aspire 5 (A515-57)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 5.6 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”)
1.41 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A515-57) +1%
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x3W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
