You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Around 60% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 75 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs) Dimensions 315 x 214.4 x 14.9 mm

12.4 x 8.44 x 0.59 inches 318.9 x 206.7 x 14.9 mm

12.56 x 8.14 x 0.59 inches Area 675 cm2 (104.7 inches2) 659 cm2 (102.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.2% ~81.9% Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.5 mm Colors Gold Green Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 34 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 100000:1 1550:1 sRGB color space 125% 98% Adobe RGB profile - 68% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 67% Response time - 22 ms Max. brightness Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) 400 nits Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) +3% 410 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 5.6 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) 1.41 TFLOPS Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 1

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x3W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 65 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.