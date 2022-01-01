Home > Laptop comparison > Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) or Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) – what's better?

Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) vs Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

60 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”)
VS
49 out of 100
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”)
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) and Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 60% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 75 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”)
vs
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs)
Dimensions 315 x 214.4 x 14.9 mm
12.4 x 8.44 x 0.59 inches		 318.9 x 206.7 x 14.9 mm
12.56 x 8.14 x 0.59 inches
Area 675 cm2 (104.7 inches2) 659 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.2% ~81.9%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Gold Green
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 34 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 100000:1 1550:1
sRGB color space 125% 98%
Adobe RGB profile - 68%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 67%
Response time - 22 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.6 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 1

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x3W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 65 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
