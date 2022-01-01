Home > Laptop comparison > Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) or MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

60 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”)
VS
63 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”)
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 75 against 58.2 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”)
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 315 x 214.4 x 14.9 mm
12.4 x 8.44 x 0.59 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 675 cm2 (104.7 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.2% ~79.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gold Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 49 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 100000:1 1658:1
sRGB color space 125% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.8%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 W 67 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 274 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.4 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.6 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 5600 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x3W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 81.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

