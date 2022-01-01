You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 315 x 214.4 x 14.9 mm

12.4 x 8.44 x 0.59 inches 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm

12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches Area 675 cm2 (104.7 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.2% ~82.2% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.1 mm Colors Gold Blue, Green Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 -

Display 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 243 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 100000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 125% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) 400 nits Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) +50% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 75 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.6 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5600 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x3W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.