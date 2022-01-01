You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 Battery 75 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~83%) battery – 75 against 41 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) Dimensions 315 x 214.4 x 14.9 mm

12.4 x 8.44 x 0.59 inches 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches Area 675 cm2 (104.7 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.2% ~79.6% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.3 mm Colors Gold Gray Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 100000:1 657:1 sRGB color space 125% 56.2% Adobe RGB profile - 38.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 38.6% Response time - 24 ms Max. brightness Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) +60% 400 nits Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 276 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.6 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) +92% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5600 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3254-CG Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x3W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.