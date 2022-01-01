You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 2240 x 1400 Battery 75 Wh - 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 75 against 54 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

29% sharper screen – 243 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs) Dimensions 315 x 214.4 x 14.9 mm

12.4 x 8.44 x 0.59 inches 314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches Area 675 cm2 (104.7 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.2% ~79.6% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.3 mm Colors Gold Green Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 51.6 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 2240 x 1400 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 100000:1 1142:1 sRGB color space 125% 99.3% Adobe RGB profile - 69.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 68.8% Response time - 28 ms Max. brightness Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) +33% 400 nits Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 300 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage - 15 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 496 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.6 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 +311% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 40 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x3W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

