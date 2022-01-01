You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~83%) battery – 75 against 41 watt-hours

Around 57% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (104.6 vs 130.7 square inches) Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) Dimensions 315 x 214.4 x 14.9 mm

12.4 x 8.44 x 0.59 inches 360.2 x 234 x 17.9 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches Area 675 cm2 (104.7 inches2) 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.2% ~79.6% Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.4 mm Colors Gold Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 -

Display 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 100000:1 - sRGB color space 125% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) +33% 400 nits Pavilion 15 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 41 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Cable length - 1 meters

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.6 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) 1.41 TFLOPS Pavilion 15 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5600 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x3W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

