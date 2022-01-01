You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 75 against 51 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

29% sharper screen – 243 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 315 x 214.4 x 14.9 mm

12.4 x 8.44 x 0.59 inches 313.4 x 224.2 x 16.5-18.2 mm

12.34 x 8.83 x 0.65-0.72 inches Area 675 cm2 (104.7 inches2) 703 cm2 (109 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.2% ~80.9% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.9 mm Colors Gold Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 100000:1 - sRGB color space 125% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) +33% 400 nits Pavilion Plus 14 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W Cable length - 1 meters

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.6 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) 1.41 TFLOPS Pavilion Plus 14 (2022) +92% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5600 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x3W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.