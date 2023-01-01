Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 3072 x 1920 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS Apple M2 RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5", AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 73 against 58.2 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (100.1 vs 114.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 326 x 227 x 15.6 mm

12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 740 cm2 (114.7 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~79.4% Side bezels 6.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) 51 dB 49 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 3072 x 1920 2560 x 1600 Size 14.5 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 208 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1658:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 79% 87.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 79% 98.8% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD) 350 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +43% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 73 Wh 58.2 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 140 W 67 W Weight of AC adapter 378 / 442 grams 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 73 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1403 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD) +123% 6.7 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB GB Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79.7 dB 81.9 dB Microphones 4 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

Further details Notes on Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD): - In different regions, the name "Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 Gen 8" may be used.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.