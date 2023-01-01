Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 3072 x 1920 2880 x 1800 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD) Can run popular games at about 206-281% higher FPS Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz Around 54% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 54% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Provides 57% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 350 nits

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Lenovo Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) Dimensions 326 x 227 x 15.6 mm

12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm

12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches Area 740 cm2 (114.7 inches2) 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~84% Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.8 mm Colors Gray, Blue Gray Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) 51 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 3072 x 1920 2880 x 1800 Size 14.5 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz PPI 208 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes - Display tests Contrast 1500:1 319710:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 79% 99% DCI-P3 color gamut 79% 98% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD) 350 nits Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420) +57% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 73 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:10 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 100 / 140 W 90 W Weight of AC adapter 378 / 442 grams 390 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 73 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1403 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20 GPU performance Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD) +375% 6.7 TFLOPS Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79.7 dB - Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD): - In different regions, the name "Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 Gen 8" may be used.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.