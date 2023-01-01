Home > Laptop comparison > Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD) or XPS 13 Plus 9320 – what's better?

Lenovo Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320

63 out of 100
Lenovo Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD)
VS
56 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Lenovo Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD)
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD) and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 206-281% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 73 against 55 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 23% sharper screen – 208 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (91.1 vs 114.7 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD)
vs
XPS 13 Plus 9320

Case

Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 326 x 227 x 15.6 mm
12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches		 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
Area 740 cm2 (114.7 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~88.6%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 3.3 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 51 dB 45.5 dB

Display

Size 14.5 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 208 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes -
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 940:1
sRGB color space 100% 99%
Adobe RGB profile 79% 71%
DCI-P3 color gamut 79% 69%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 100 / 140 W 60 W
Weight of AC adapter 378 / 442 grams 254 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.55 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 73 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 6 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20
GPU performance
Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD) +375%
6.7 TFLOPS
XPS 13 Plus 9320
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 6000 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 4.0 2.2
Power 4x2W 2x2W, 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 79.7 dB 79 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Infrared sensor Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD):
    - In different regions, the name "Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 Gen 8" may be used.
Notes on XPS 13 Plus 9320:
    - The box includes a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD) or Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”)
2. Lenovo Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD) or Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
3. Lenovo Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD) or Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420)
4. Lenovo Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD) or Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
5. Lenovo Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD) or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
6. Lenovo Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD) or Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404)
7. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 or Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
8. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
9. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 or Dell XPS 13 9315
10. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 or Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Lenovo Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский