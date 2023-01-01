Home > Laptop comparison > Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD) or Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD) vs Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)

63 out of 100
Lenovo Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD)
64 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
Lenovo Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD)
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD) and Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 20% sharper screen – 250 versus 208 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD)
vs
Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)

Case

Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 326 x 227 x 15.6 mm
12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches		 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm
12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches
Area 740 cm2 (114.7 inches2) 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~83.9%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 51 dB 47.7 dB

Display

Size 14.5 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 208 ppi 250 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1500:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 79% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 79% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 / 140 W 100 W
Weight of AC adapter 378 / 442 grams 411 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.55 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 660M AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 73 W 55 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79.7 dB 77.8 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 13.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD):
    - In different regions, the name "Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 Gen 8" may be used.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

