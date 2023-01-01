Home > Laptop comparison > Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

66 out of 100
Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”)
VS
58 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”)
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1664
CPU
Apple M2
GPU
Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 74% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 74 against 52.6 watt-hours
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (101.4 vs 114.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”)
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 326 x 227 x 15.6 mm
12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 740 cm2 (114.7 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~82%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 14.5 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 208 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1384:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4%
Response time - 29 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 / 140 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 174 / 189 / 250 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz -
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 70 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Further details
Notes on Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”):
    - Also know as "Yoga Pro 7i (Gen 8)" in UK, Europe and some other regions.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) or ask any questions
