Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (100.1 vs 114.7 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 326 x 227 x 15.6 mm

12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 740 cm2 (114.7 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~79.4% Side bezels 6.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 49 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 14.5 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 208 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1658:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 87.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.8% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) 350 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +43% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 74 Wh 58.2 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 140 W 67 W Weigh of AC adapter - 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 70 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1403 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) +123% 6.7 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 81.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

Further details Notes on Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”): - Also know as "Yoga Pro 7i (Gen 8)" in UK, Europe and some other regions.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.