Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 74 against 58.2 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
- Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (100.1 vs 114.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|326 x 227 x 15.6 mm
12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|740 cm2 (114.7 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|208 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1658:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|87.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|98.8%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 / 140 W
|67 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|274 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|-
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1861
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11697
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1779
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13810
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|70 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1403 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1635 MHz
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|-
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|81.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
Further details
Notes on Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”):
- Also know as "Yoga Pro 7i (Gen 8)" in UK, Europe and some other regions.
