You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 3024 x 1964 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs) Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 74 against 70 watt-hours Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits 22% sharper screen – 254 versus 208 pixels per inch (PPI)

22% sharper screen – 254 versus 208 pixels per inch (PPI) Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (107.1 vs 114.7 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 326 x 227 x 15.6 mm

12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 740 cm2 (114.7 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~84.6% Side bezels 6.8 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) - 47.5 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 3024 x 1964 Size 14.5 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz PPI 208 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) 350 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +43% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 74 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 100 / 140 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 274 / 272 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 70 W 35 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1403 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1398 MHz FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 76 GPU performance Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) 6.7 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +1% 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

Further details Notes on Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”): - Also know as "Yoga Pro 7i (Gen 8)" in UK, Europe and some other regions. Notes on MacBook Pro 14 (2023): - The base model features a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, as opposed to the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, making it about 15% slower in multi-core tests. - The base model with a 512 GB SSD uses a single-channel SSD. Versions with 1 TB or larger have faster dual-channel SSD modules.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.