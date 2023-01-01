Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) vs Dell Precision 3581
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 74 against 64 watt-hours
- 48% sharper screen – 208 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (114.7 vs 129.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3581
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|326 x 227 x 15.6 mm
12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches
|357.8 x 233.3 x 22.7-24.7 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.97 inches
|Area
|740 cm2 (114.7 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|208 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 / 140 W
|100 / 130 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1721
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11870
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1793
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13989
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|70 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1403 MHz
|832 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1635 MHz
|1537 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”):
- Also know as "Yoga Pro 7i (Gen 8)" in UK, Europe and some other regions.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
