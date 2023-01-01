You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 206-281% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 206-281% higher FPS Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 74 against 51 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 74 against 51 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 23% sharper screen – 208 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315 Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs) Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (91.3 vs 114.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 326 x 227 x 15.6 mm

12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches Area 740 cm2 (114.7 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~88.4% Side bezels 6.8 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray, Blue Blue, Burgundy Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 -

Display 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 14.5 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 208 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) 350 nits XPS 13 9315 +43% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 74 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 100 / 140 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 70 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1403 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20 GPU performance Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) +375% 6.7 TFLOPS XPS 13 9315 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 4x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”): - Also know as "Yoga Pro 7i (Gen 8)" in UK, Europe and some other regions.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.