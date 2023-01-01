Home > Laptop comparison > Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) or XPS 15 9530 (2023) – what's better?

Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) vs Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)

66 out of 100
Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”)
VS
62 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”)
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) and Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 43% sharper screen – 208 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (114.7 vs 122.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 86 against 74 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”)
vs
XPS 15 9530 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Dimensions 326 x 227 x 15.6 mm
12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches		 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
Area 740 cm2 (114.7 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~88.9%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.4 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14.5 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 208 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 100 / 140 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 505 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 70 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1550 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) +94%
6.7 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 4x2W 2x2W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”):
    - Also know as "Yoga Pro 7i (Gen 8)" in UK, Europe and some other regions.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

