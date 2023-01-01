Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (14″ 2023) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (106.9 vs 114.7 square inches)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (14″ 2023) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) Dimensions 326 x 227 x 15.6 mm

12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches 312 x 221 x 15.99 mm

12.28 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches Area 740 cm2 (114.7 inches2) 690 cm2 (106.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~82.4% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 46.2 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 14.5 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 208 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests Contrast - 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) +17% 350 nits IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (14″ 2023) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 74 Wh 75 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 140 W 100 / 140 W Weight of AC adapter 442 grams 440 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB TGP 55 W 60 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1222 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 6.08 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) 6.08 TFLOPS IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (14″ 2023) +1% 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”): - Also know as "Yoga Pro 7i (Gen 8)" in UK, Europe and some other regions.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.