Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS

Around 54% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 74 against 70 watt-hours Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

20% sharper screen – 250 versus 208 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 326 x 227 x 15.6 mm

12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm

12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches Area 740 cm2 (114.7 inches2) 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~83.9% Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.9 mm Colors Gray, Blue Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 46.2 dB 47.7 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) Size 14.5 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz PPI 208 ppi 250 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) 350 nits Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) +14% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 74 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 140 W 100 W Weight of AC adapter 378 / 442 grams 411 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 73 W 55 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) +110% 6.7 TFLOPS Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79.3 dB 77.8 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 13.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”): - Also known as the "Yoga Pro 7i (8th Gen)" in the UK, Europe, and certain other regions.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.