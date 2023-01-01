Home > Laptop comparison > Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) or Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8) – what's better?

Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5") vs 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8)

66 out of 100
Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”)
VS
58 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13
Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”)
Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) and 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 206-281% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 74 against 50 watt-hours
  • Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (96.1 vs 114.7 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”)
vs
Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8)

Case

Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs)
Dimensions 326 x 227 x 15.6 mm
12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches		 300.98 x 206.03 x 14.8 mm
11.85 x 8.11 x 0.58 inches
Area 740 cm2 (114.7 inches2) 620 cm2 (96.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~82.7%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Gray, Blue White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 41.9 dB

Display

Size 14.5 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 208 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:15 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 100 / 140 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 187 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 70 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 79.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”):
    - Also know as "Yoga Pro 7i (Gen 8)" in UK, Europe and some other regions.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

