You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) - 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1280P GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 206-281% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 206-281% higher FPS Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz Around 54% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 17% sharper screen – 243 versus 208 pixels per inch (PPI)

17% sharper screen – 243 versus 208 pixels per inch (PPI) Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (104.6 vs 114.7 square inches)

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (104.6 vs 114.7 square inches) Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 326 x 227 x 15.6 mm

12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches 315 x 214.4 x 14.9 mm

12.4 x 8.44 x 0.59 inches Area 740 cm2 (114.7 inches2) 675 cm2 (104.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~84.2% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.8 mm Colors Gray, Blue Gold Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 43.5 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 Size 14.5 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 208 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 18050:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 97.1% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.6% Response time - 2 ms Max. brightness Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) 350 nits Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) +14% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 74 Wh 75 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 100 / 140 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 321 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 70 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1403 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.6 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20 GPU performance Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) +375% 6.7 TFLOPS Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5600 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 4x2W 2x2W, 2x3W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.2 mm Touchpad Size - 13.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”): - Also know as "Yoga Pro 7i (Gen 8)" in UK, Europe and some other regions.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.