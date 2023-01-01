Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Mini LED) 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 13505H Intel Core i7 13705H Intel Core i9 13905H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) Can run popular games at about 249-340% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 249-340% higher FPS Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 75 against 70 watt-hours Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420) Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) Dimensions 327 x 224 x 17.9 mm

12.87 x 8.82 x 0.7 inches 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm

12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches Area 732 cm2 (113.5 inches2) 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.2% ~84% Side bezels 7.3 mm 4.8 mm Colors Gray, Blue Gray Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle 170° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Mini LED) 2880 x 1800 Size 14.5 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 250 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes - Display tests Contrast - 319710:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 99% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) 400 nits Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420) +38% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 1:10 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 100 / 140 W 90 W Weight of AC adapter - 390 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 80 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 7.8 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 96 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) +453% 7.8 TFLOPS Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x1W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”): - Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)" in some regions.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.