Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5") Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (113.5 vs 143.8 square inches)

32% sharper screen – 250 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 99.9 against 75 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 327 x 224 x 17.9 mm

12.87 x 8.82 x 0.7 inches 357.7 x 259.3 x 17.6-19.9 mm

14.08 x 10.21 x 0.69-0.78 inches Area 732 cm2 (113.5 inches2) 928 cm2 (143.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.2% ~80% Side bezels 7.3 mm 6.5 mm Colors Gray, Blue White, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 170° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 3200 x 2000 Size 14.5 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz PPI 250 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) +33% 400 nits Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Bottom Charge power 100 / 140 W 230 W Weight of AC adapter - 690 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 80 W 115 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 7.8 TFLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) 7.8 TFLOPS Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) +10% 8.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x1W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”): - Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)" in some regions.

