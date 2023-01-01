You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Mini LED) - 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 13505H Intel Core i7 13705H Intel Core i9 13905H - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1280P GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 249-340% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 249-340% higher FPS Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (104.6 vs 113.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 327 x 224 x 17.9 mm

12.87 x 8.82 x 0.7 inches 315 x 214.4 x 14.9 mm

12.4 x 8.44 x 0.59 inches Area 732 cm2 (113.5 inches2) 675 cm2 (104.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~87.9% ~84.2% Side bezels 3.1 mm 6.8 mm Colors Gray, Blue Gold Transformer No No Opening angle 170° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 43.5 dB

Display 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Mini LED) 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 Size 14.9 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast - 18050:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 97.1% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.6% Response time - 2 ms Max. brightness Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) 400 nits Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 75 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 100 / 140 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 321 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 80 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 7.8 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 96 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 5.6 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) +453% 7.8 TFLOPS Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 5600 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 2x2W, 2x1W 2x2W, 2x3W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.2 mm Touchpad Size - 13.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”): - Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)" in some regions.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.