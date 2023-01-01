Home > Laptop comparison > Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) or Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) – what's better?

Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) vs 9i Gen 7 (14”)

69 out of 100
Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
VS
61 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”)
Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) and 9i Gen 7 (14”) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 249-340% higher FPS
  • Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (104.6 vs 113.5 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
vs
Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”)

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Dimensions 327 x 224 x 17.9 mm
12.87 x 8.82 x 0.7 inches		 315 x 214.4 x 14.9 mm
12.4 x 8.44 x 0.59 inches
Area 732 cm2 (113.5 inches2) 675 cm2 (104.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87.9% ~84.2%
Side bezels 3.1 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Gold
Transformer No No
Opening angle 170° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 43.5 dB

Display

Size 14.9 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 18050:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 97.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.6%
Response time - 2 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 100 / 140 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 321 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 7.8 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 96 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 5.6 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) +453%
7.8 TFLOPS
Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 5600 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x2W, 2x1W 2x2W, 2x3W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.2 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”):
    - Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)" in some regions.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) or Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
2. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) or Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
3. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") or Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
4. LG Gram 14 (2023) or Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
5. Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) or Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) and Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский