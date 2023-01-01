Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Mini LED) - 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 3072 x 1920 CPU - Intel Core i5 13505H Intel Core i7 13705H Intel Core i9 13905H - AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) Dimensions 327 x 224 x 17.9 mm

12.87 x 8.82 x 0.7 inches 326 x 227 x 15.6 mm

12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches Area 732 cm2 (113.5 inches2) 740 cm2 (114.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.2% ~82.4% Side bezels 7.3 mm 6.8 mm Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 170° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) - 51 dB

Display 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 3072 x 1920 Size 14.5 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz PPI 250 ppi 208 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast - 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 79% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 79% Max. brightness Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) +14% 400 nits Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 73 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 140 W 100 / 140 W Weight of AC adapter - 378 / 442 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB TGP 80 W 73 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1403 MHz GPU boost clock - 1635 MHz FLOPS 7.9 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) +18% 7.9 TFLOPS Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD) 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.2 4.0 Power 2x2W, 2x1W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 79.7 dB Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 13.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”): - Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)" in some regions. Notes on Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD): - In different regions, the name "Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 Gen 8" may be used.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.