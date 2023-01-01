Home > Laptop comparison > Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) or Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) vs Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD)

70 out of 100
Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
VS
63 out of 100
Lenovo Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD)
Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
Lenovo Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB
RAM
16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) and Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
  • 20% sharper screen – 250 versus 208 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
vs
Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD)

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
Dimensions 327 x 224 x 17.9 mm
12.87 x 8.82 x 0.7 inches		 326 x 227 x 15.6 mm
12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches
Area 732 cm2 (113.5 inches2) 740 cm2 (114.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.2% ~82.4%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 170° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) - 51 dB

Display

Size 14.5 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 250 ppi 208 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast - 1500:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 79%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 79%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 / 140 W 100 / 140 W
Weight of AC adapter - 378 / 442 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.55 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 73 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1635 MHz
FLOPS 7.9 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.2 4.0
Power 2x2W, 2x1W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 79.7 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”):
    - Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)" in some regions.
Notes on Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD):
    - In different regions, the name "Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 Gen 8" may be used.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

