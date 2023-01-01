Home > Laptop comparison > Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) or Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) – what's better?

Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) vs Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)

71 out of 100
Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”)
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)
Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”)
Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)
Display
Battery 75 Wh
CPU
GPU
Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) and Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 268-365% higher FPS
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 75 against 53 watt-hours
  • 66% sharper screen – 236 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”)
vs
Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)

Case

Weight 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 362 x 245 x 18.16 mm
14.25 x 9.65 x 0.71 inches		 356 x 242.6 x 14.9 mm
14.02 x 9.55 x 0.59 inches
Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 864 cm2 (133.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~85.9%
Side bezels 8.7 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 236 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Display tests
Contrast - 1700:1
sRGB color space 100% 86%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 72%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 / 140 / 170 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz
FLOPS 8.4 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 96 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16
GPU performance
Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) +487%
8.4 TFLOPS
Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.4 2.0
Power 6x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.5 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”):
    - Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)".
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

