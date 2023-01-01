Home > Laptop comparison > Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) or Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605) – what's better?

Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) vs Asus Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605)

71 out of 100
Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”)
VS
55 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605)
Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”)
Asus Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 75 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) and Asus Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 75 against 50 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 66% sharper screen – 236 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”)
vs
Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605)

Case

Weight 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 362 x 245 x 18.16 mm
14.25 x 9.65 x 0.71 inches		 358.6 x 249.1 x 18.9 mm
14.12 x 9.81 x 0.74 inches
Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 893 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~83.1%
Side bezels 8.7 mm 7 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 236 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 100 / 140 / 170 W 120 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W -
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.4 2.0
Power 6x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.5 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”):
    - Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)".
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

